Jhapa-Ilam alternate route resumes

Kathmandu, July 11: The installation of a Bailey bridge at Maikhola Belase has been completed along the Kechana-Kanchanjunga Road (Mechi Corridor), a shorter route connecting Ilam headquarters with Birtamod, a major commercial hub in Jhapa district.

The Bailey bridge has been installed at Maikhola Belase, linking Soyak of Ilam Municipality-11 with Chisapani of Mai Municipality-9. The bridge was completed in the current fiscal year at a cost of Rs. 111.28 million funded by the federal government.

According to Pawan Bhattarai, chief of the Road Division Office, the construction of the Bailey bridge at Maikhola Belase has been completed and it has already come into operation. The bridge, measuring 180 feet in length and 14 feet in width, was constructed by the BB-Mariska-Mallika-Saina JV. He said the work was completed after Indian technicians installed the bridge using construction materials provided as a grant by the Government of India.

Chief Bhattarai said that the Bailey bridge was installed and transport services resumed after the concrete bridge at the site was damaged by floods triggered by rainfall on September 18. Following the collapse of the bridge, the Road Division Office had constructed a temporary diversion during the winter season to maintain vehicular movement.

With the installation of the Bailey bridge, transportation has become easier for passengers and transport operators travelling from various areas of Taplejung and Panchthar to Jhapa via Nepalatar-Mangalbare in Ilam, as well as for those returning from Jhapa to Panchthar and Taplejung. As the road section at Rajduwali in Maikhola, Ilam Municipality-9, along the Mechi Highway has frequently been obstructed, most transport operators have started using this alternative route.

People’s News Monitoring Service.