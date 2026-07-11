Jasuda Memorial Award to poet Bibash Balbhadra Koirala

Kathmandu, July 11: The “Jasuda Memorial Award”, established in memory of Jasuda Khaki Pradhan, a daughter of Ilam and a poet and journalist, will be awarded this year (2083 B.S.) to Bibash Balbhadra Koirala, a poet, ghazal writer, and lyricist from Chulachuli Rural Municipality, Ilam.

The award will be presented to him, along with a cash prize and certificate of honour, during a ceremony to be held in Ilam district headquarters on Asar 29 (Bhanubhakta Jayanti), informed Ilam’s noted poet and journalist Bimal Baidhya.

The late Jasuda served as the Managing Editor of the People’s Review weekly until her passing in 2010.

People’s News Monitoring Service.