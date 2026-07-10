Newly printed passports will be distributed from Monday

Kathmandu, July 10: The government is set to start distributing passports through a new system from Ashar 29 (July 13).

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the ministry’s spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Chhetri said that the government is introducing the new system to provide passport services in a more convenient, simple, and effective manner.

He said that the passport system has now been changed and that preparations for the new system by the ministry and the Department of Passports are nearly complete. Although some minor technical issues may arise for a short period after its implementation, the passport service is expected to remain smooth, regular, and uninterrupted, spokesperson Chhetri said.

He stated that, in line with the government’s policy, three major steps have been taken to make passport services more timely, reliable, technology-friendly, and easily accessible to citizens.

Spokesperson Chhetri said that an agreement has already been reached with the Department of Postal Services to ensure that printed passports are delivered quickly to the concerned district and area administration offices. He also informed that the process has begun to allow citizens to apply for passports from any district.

The government believes this will make service delivery more citizen-friendly. Chhetri said work is underway to introduce a system under which people, regardless of where they live, will be able to apply for passports from the nearest district or area administration office.

People’s News Monitoring Service.