Ganesh Nepali dies after self-immolation attempt

Kathmandu, July 10: Ganesh Nepali, who attempted self-immolation by setting himself on fire after dousing himself with petrol, has died while undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital.

The hospital confirmed that Nepali succumbed to his injuries despite intensive medical care. Kathmandu Police spokesperson SP Pawan Bhattarai said the hospital officially declared him dead.

Nepali had been receiving treatment on a mechanical ventilator in the Burn Intensive Care Unit at Bir Hospital after suffering severe burn injuries.

He was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department at around 3 pm on Thursday with burns covering approximately 65 to 70 per cent of his body.

A 21-member multidisciplinary medical team led by Dr Piyush Dahal, coordinator of the Department of Plastic Surgery, had been treating him. The team included Plastic Surgery Unit Chief Dr Apar Lamichhane, critical care specialist Dr Nirman Gyawali, anaesthesiologist Dr Jayaprakash Thakur, Prof. Dr. Raviram Shrestha, and specialised nursing staff.

Following Nepali’s death, police detained three personnel from the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police for questioning as part of the investigation into the incident. Authorities said the inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the self-immolation attempt.

People’s News Monitoring Service