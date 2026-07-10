Dalai Lama birthday event triggers diplomatic row over Nepal’s China policy

Kathmandu, July 10: A celebration marking the 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama has sparked a political and diplomatic controversy in Nepal, with opposition leaders, former diplomats, and senior communist figures questioning whether the government has remained committed to its long-standing One China policy.

The event, organized by Tibetan refugees and Buddhist followers at Namgyal School in Nagarjun on July 6, drew ambassadors and senior diplomats from the United States, France, Australia, and the European Union. Their attendance has fueled criticism that Nepal allowed an event that could strain relations with China.

Former Prime Minister and senior Nepali Communist Party (NCP) leader Jhala Nath Khanal called the government’s decision “anti-national”, warning that it could damage Nepal-China ties. He criticized the presence of Western diplomats, saying the event raised serious diplomatic concerns.

The issue also reached the House of Representatives on Thursday. NCP lawmaker Pramesh Kumar Hamal demanded an explanation from the government, asking whether it had considered the diplomatic consequences, whether Nepal had departed from its One China policy and non-aligned foreign policy, and whether the event was linked to the Trans-Himalayan Open Border (TOB) agenda.

CPN UML Chief Whip Ain Bahadur Mahar said allowing a public celebration of the Dalai Lama’s birthday was unprecedented in Nepal. He argued that it ran against national interests and accused Western countries of trying to use Nepal as a platform against China.

Former Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha also expressed concern, saying recent developments had created the impression that Nepal was gradually aligning itself with the strategic interests of global powers.

He referred to reports suggesting that the Dalai Lama’s future successor could be announced from Nepal and argued that, taken together with the government’s approval of the birthday celebration, such speculation could not be dismissed lightly. Any departure from Nepal’s established foreign policy, he warned, would undermine national sovereignty.

Adding to the criticism, seven former Nepali ambassadors to China issued a joint statement expressing concern that the event contradicted Nepal’s repeated commitment not to allow its territory to be used against neighboring countries, particularly China. They questioned how Nepal could reaffirm the One China policy during Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal’s recent visit to Beijing and then permit an event that could be interpreted differently.

China regards the Dalai Lama not only as a religious leader but also as a political figure advocating Tibetan separatism. Beijing has consistently treated activities linked to Tibetan independence as a diplomatic red line.

Although the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu has not publicly commented, diplomatic observers say Nepal may come under pressure to clarify its position.

Nepal’s policy on Tibet has evolved over decades. After establishing diplomatic relations with China in 1956, Nepal recognized Tibet as an integral part of China and pledged not to allow anti-China activities on its soil.

That commitment was tested in the 1960s, when CIA backed Khampa rebels launched armed operations against China from Nepal’s Mustang region. In 1974, the Nepali Army dismantled the rebel network under the orders of the late King Birendra, ending organized armed resistance from Nepali territory.

Since then, Nepal has gradually tightened restrictions on Tibetan political activities. It stopped issuing refugee identity cards to newly arrived Tibetans in 1989, closed the Dalai Lama’s liaison office in Kathmandu in 2005, and imposed stricter controls after Free Tibet protests ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

While Nepal has consistently upheld the One China policy, the latest controversy has revived debate over how the country balances its diplomatic commitments with freedom of religious and cultural expression.

People’s News Monitoring Service