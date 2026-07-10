Another youth attempts self-immolation in Sarlahi, condition critical

Kathmandu, July 10: Shortly after the incident in which Ganesh Nepali of Mugu attempted self-immolation in front of the Department of Passports in Tripureshwor, a similar incident has been reported in Sarlahi. Sarlahi-4 Member of Parliament Amresh Kumar Singh stated that 35-year-old Vivek Mandal, a resident of Godaita Municipality-10 in Sarlahi, attempted to set himself on fire by pouring petrol over his body.

In a post on Facebook, MP Singh said that a helicopter was sent to bring Mandal to Kathmandu immediately after receiving information about the self-immolation attempt. Singh stated that he informed Prime Minister Balendra Shah, Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, and party chairman Ravi Lamichhane about the situation and requested their support for the rescue and further treatment of Mandal, who is in critical condition.

He also made a special request for immediate government-level arrangements for the rescue and free treatment of the injured Mandal, as his condition was reported to be serious.

People’s News Monitoring Service.