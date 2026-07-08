New Integrity Policy makes asset disclosure mandatory for political appointees

Kathmandu, July 8: The government has made public disclosure of assets mandatory for all politically appointed public officials under the newly introduced National Integrity Policy, 2083.

Previously, political appointees were only required to submit their asset details to the concerned authority. Under the new policy, they must also make those declarations public.

The provision applies to all individuals appointed to public office through political channels, including ministers, lawmakers, and other political appointees.

The policy aims to institutionalise transparency, accountability, and good governance by making financial disclosures a key requirement.

It also requires public officials to disclose any conflict of interest in writing before participating in decision-making. Those with conflicting interests must recuse themselves from related meetings or decisions.

The government said the measures are intended to strengthen ethical conduct across the public sector.

Beyond public officials, the National Integrity Policy also sets conduct standards for citizens, the private sector, media organisations, and diplomatic missions.

Citizens are encouraged to uphold the Constitution and laws, participate actively in public life, and promote social harmony.

Private businesses are prohibited from engaging in black marketing, cartel practices, the sale of substandard goods, and excessive profiteering.

The policy requires media organisations to publish and broadcast factual, impartial, and accurate news. It also obliges them to promptly correct false information. Misleading information, manipulation of facts, and propaganda driven by vested interests are explicitly prohibited.

The policy also tightens diplomatic protocols by requiring all formal meetings and official correspondence with foreign diplomats to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It further instructs public officials to avoid activities that could lead to interference in Nepal’s internal affairs, leak confidential information, or damage relations with friendly countries.

The policy bars public officials and lawmakers from using public resources for personal benefit.

Political parties and non-governmental organisations are instructed to refrain from violent activities, interfering in election observation, or promoting social hatred.

It also prohibits private businesses and financial institutions from engaging in cartelisation, black marketing, producing or selling substandard goods and services, charging excessive profits, or entering into transactions that create conflicts of interest.

People’s News Monitoring Service