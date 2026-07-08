Ministry issues social media code of conduct for employees

Kathmandu, July 8: The Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration issued an 11-point code of conduct for their employees, introducing stricter rules on the use of social media and public communication platforms.

The code, approved through a ministerial decision on June 30 (Asar 16), outlines what ministry employees can and cannot do on social media, both during and outside office hours.

Under the eighth provision, employees are prohibited from spreading misleading information or sharing content that could misrepresent or distort decisions made by the government or the ministry.

The code also instructs employees not to air personal grievances or workplace complaints through social media or news outlets. Instead, they must use internal supervisory channels or the ministry’s official grievance handling mechanism.

Employees have also been barred from posting sarcastic remarks or critical comments on social media or online news reports regarding the work carried out by officials of any government agency.

The code states that employees must not post comments or reactions that undermine the personal dignity, reputation, or honour of public officials.

It further prohibits employees from making politically biased remarks or expressing views that could negatively affect relations among national or international organisations, communities, institutions, or individuals.

The ministry has also banned employees from taking photographs or videos in office uniform during working hours and posting them on social media unless the content is intended for official promotional or educational purposes.

According to the code, employees are not allowed to create or upload photos or videos while on duty, inside office premises, or during field assignments in office attire, except for officially authorised awareness or promotional materials.

Even outside office hours, employees have been instructed to use platforms such as Facebook, X, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and TikTok responsibly and in a manner that upholds the integrity and values of the civil service.

The code also prohibits employees from posting or sharing audio-visual content that could damage the dignity of public service, defame civil servants, create confusion or mistrust among the public, or violate existing laws and professional ethics.

In addition to regulating social media use, the code outlines broader standards of professional conduct. Employees are required to avoid conflicts of interest, treat service seekers with respect, refrain from discrimination, complete assigned tasks within the prescribed time, clear audit irregularities, and not accept gifts, hospitality, or personal benefits from individuals or organisations connected to the ministry without prior approval.

The ministry said compliance with the code of conduct will be monitored by the ministry’s secretary or an official designated by the secretary.

People’s News Monitoring Service