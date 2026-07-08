Govinda B Karki becomes new chief secretary

Kathmandu, July 8: The government has appointed Govinda Bahadur Karki as the Chief Secretary. Government spokesperson Sasmit Pokhrel informed that a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to appoint Karki, who was serving as the Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, as the Chief Secretary.

He said, “It has been decided to appoint Govinda Bahadur Karki, Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Nepal.”

According to him, the meeting also decided to approve the Educational Consultancy, Language Teaching, and Preparatory Class Operation and Management Regulations 2083.

People’s News Monitoring Service.