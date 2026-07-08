Drive to end frequent power outages during monsoon

Kathmandu, July 8: The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a special campaign to address the recurring problem of power outages caused by frequent electricity tripping.

According to the ministry, the initiative has been given high priority as repeated disruptions in electricity supply tend to increase during the monsoon season.

The secretariat of Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha said the Nepal Electricity Authority has kept technical personnel and essential equipment on standby around the clock to respond immediately to complaints and restore power as quickly as possible.

The ministry said it has stepped up efforts to identify and address potential problems caused by the monsoon in a bid to ensure a more reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.

It has also urged consumers to report any power supply problems by calling the toll-free hotlines 1150 or 1151, assuring prompt action to resolve complaints.

People’s News Monitoring Service