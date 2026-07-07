NNJS expands free eye care, holds camp in Cambodia  

Kathmandu, July 7: The Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh (NNJS) has taken its free eye care services beyond Nepal for the first time, organising a two-day eye camp in Cambodia that treated more than 1,000 patients.

Held on July 4 and 5 at Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital, the camp was organised by the NNJS-operated Lumbini Institute of Ophthalmology and Research Center with support from the Embassy of Nepal in Thailand, which is also accredited to Cambodia.

The camp provided free eye examinations and treatment to 1,002 people, including 641 women and 361 men. According to NNJS Executive Director Dr Shailesh Kumar Mishra, 373 patients received free medicines, 407 were provided prescription glasses, and 192 received both medicines and spectacles. Doctors also diagnosed cataracts in 93 patients and referred them to the provincial hospital for surgery and further treatment.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Dhan Bahadur Oli, and Kampong Cham Governor Un Chanda jointly inaugurated the camp.

Alongside the outreach programme, NNJS and Cambodian officials agreed to promote professional exchanges and training opportunities for Cambodian eye care professionals at the Lumbini Institute of Ophthalmology and Research Center.

A medical team led by Professor Dr Sushila Patel, Chief Medical Director of Shri Ran Ambika Shah Eye Hospital, carried out specialist consultations, examinations, and treatment.

An NNJS delegation headed by General Secretary Bharat Bahadur Chand also met officials from Cambodia’s Ministry of Health and the Kampong Cham provincial government to discuss cooperation in eye health, medical education, technical assistance, research, and institutional partnerships. Both sides expressed commitment to strengthening collaboration in public health and ophthalmic services.

NNJS said the initiative supports its broader goal of positioning Nepal as a regional hub for eye care, ophthalmic education, training, and eye health tourism while sharing Nepal’s expertise to help reduce preventable blindness.

According to the organisation, its network of 28 eye hospitals, 44 district branches, and 226 treatment centres had served more than 50.2 million patients and performed over 5.66 million eye surgeries by the end of 2025.

People’s News Monitoring Service