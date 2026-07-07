Money Laundering Department orders Jayabir to appear within 7 days

Kathmandu, June 7: The Department of Money Laundering Investigation has issued a seven-day notice directing Jayabir Deuba, son of former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, to appear before the department.

The notice states that Jayabi has been asked to appear within seven days as investigators need to question him as part of an ongoing money laundering inquiry.

Officials have also posted the notice at the Deuba family’s residence in Budhanilkantha.

The department had earlier summoned Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Deuba, who informed investigators that they would appear before the department by the end of Shrawan.

People’s News Monitoring Service