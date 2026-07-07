Govt rolls out integrity policy to crack down on corruption

KATHMANDU, July 7: The government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah has introduced the National Integrity Policy, 2083, aiming to tackle corruption, financial irregularities and ethical misconduct while strengthening good governance across the country.

Approved by the Cabinet on July 2, the policy sets stricter ethical standards for public institutions, the private sector, non-governmental organisations and political parties.

The policy adopts the vision of achieving “good governance and prosperity through an integrity-based society” and introduces measures to make public officials more accountable and transparent.

It requires public office holders to disclose their assets and clearly identify the sources of their wealth. It also promotes self-assessment and self-monitoring to improve performance and accountability.

Political parties will be required to maintain transparency in fundraising and expenditure, comply with codes of conduct and promote ethical behaviour among their members. The policy also brings the funding and operations of national and international non-governmental organisations under greater regulatory oversight.

To improve public service delivery, the government plans to prioritise digital and paperless systems, introduce mechanisms to track government decision-making and establish online platforms to handle public complaints.

The policy also calls for integrity and ethics to be incorporated into school and university curricula.

To oversee implementation, the government will form a high-level steering committee led by the Chief Secretary. The committee will include the Deputy Attorney General, secretaries from relevant ministries and the head of the National Vigilance Centre.

The National Vigilance Centre will regularly inspect government bodies to ensure compliance. The policy also provides for penalties and fines against institutions or officials found violating its provisions.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the policy is intended to support sustainable development and strengthen the rule of law. The government expects it to reduce bureaucratic delays and improve public trust in state institutions.

People’s News Monitoring Service