Sweden tops global passport index, Nepal rises to 164th

Kathmandu, July 6: The 2026 Global Passport Index has been released, with Europe once again dominating the global rankings. Sweden holds the world’s most powerful passport this year, while Nepal has climbed two places to 164th.

Nine of the world’s 10 strongest passports belong to European countries.

The index, published by Global Citizen Solutions, ranks passports using a broader methodology than traditional visa-free travel rankings. Instead of focusing solely on travel access, it evaluates passports across 14 indicators grouped into three pillars.

Travel mobility accounts for 50 percent of the overall score, while investment opportunities and quality of life each contribute 25 percent.

Passport measures global opportunities

According to the report, a passport reflects more than international travel. It also measures opportunities related to migration, investment, and overall global mobility.

The rankings draw on data from institutions including the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and the Sustainable Development Report.

Nepal ranks 164th

The latest index places Nepal 164th among the world’s passports, improving from 166th in 2025.

Nepali passport holders can travel to 10 destinations either visa-free or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

Countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Nepali citizens include India, Palestine, Dominica, Micronesia, Haiti, the Philippines, Pakistan and Singapore.

However, Nepali citizens must obtain a visa in advance for about 107 destinations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan and Andorra.

South Asia and neighbouring countries

Among the 197 countries ranked in the 2026 index, India stands 125th, slipping one place from last year. Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 26 countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Jamaica, Macau, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola and Barbados.

Among Nepal’s neighbours, China ranks 104th, Bhutan 132nd, Maldives 107th, Sri Lanka 141st, Pakistan 188th and Afghanistan is last at 197th.

World’s most powerful passports

Europe continues to dominate the rankings, with nine European countries in the global top 10. Citizens of these countries enjoy broad visa-free access to destinations around the world.

The world’s 10 most powerful passports are ranked as follows: Sweden is first, followed by Switzerland in second, Finland in third, and Germany in fourth. Netherlands and Denmark share fifth place, followed by Ireland in sixth, the United Kingdom in seventh, Norway in eighth, and Singapore in ninth, completing the top 10 due to the tie for fifth place.

Notably, the United States and France are tied for 11th place, narrowly missing the top 10. Canada ranks 13th.

Weakest passports

The bottom 10 passports in terms of travel freedom are, from highest to lowest: Sudan, the Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Syria, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and Afghanistan, which ranks last.

People’s News Monitoring Service