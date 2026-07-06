Idle provincial ministers will be locked up; mayors will face action: Minister

Kathmandu, July 6: Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal has warned that provincial ministers who fail to perform their duties could be jailed, while mayors who neglect public service would face legal action.

Speaking to locals in Shuklagandaki, Tanahun, on Sunday, Lamsal said elected officials at all levels would be held accountable if they failed to serve the public.

“If a mayor does not work for the people or disrespects citizens, inform us. We will take the necessary action,” he said. “If provincial ministers do the same, we will put them in jail. Work must be done, and it will be done.”

The remarks come after Lamsal previously drew criticism for saying he would “break the legs” of contractors who failed to complete infrastructure projects. His latest comments, threatening action against provincial ministers, have also circulated widely on social media.

Lamsal made the remarks during an interaction with leaders and cadres of the Rastriya Swatantra Party in Dulegauda, Ward 5 of Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun.

He said all elected representatives and public officials have a responsibility to serve citizens honestly and urged the public to report any official who neglects service delivery or fails to carry out their duties.

“If any local government chief or public official is found neglecting the people’s work, disrespecting citizens, or causing unnecessary hardship, inform us,” Lamsal said. “Legal action will be initiated against such irresponsible officials in accordance with the law.”

People’s News Monitoring Service