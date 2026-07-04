Karki recommended as Chief Election Commissioner

Kathmandu, July 4: The Constitutional Council has decided to recommend appointments for the vacant post of Chief Election Commissioner, along with two vacant positions of election commissioners.

A meeting of the council held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar on Friday recommended Man Bahadur Karki for the post of Chief Election Commissioner. It also recommended Guru Prasad Wagle and Rajiv Subba for the two vacant positions of election commissioners.

During the meeting, Bhishmaraj Angdembe, leader of the main opposition parliamentary party, the Nepali Congress, objected to the recommendations, saying they were made without any discussion on the proposed candidates.

He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that future recommendations are made only after adequate deliberation on the nominees.

Angdembe also called on the Prime Minister to end the lack of dialogue with opposition parties and continue consultations on important constitutional appointments.

People’s News Monitoring Service