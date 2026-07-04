Hundred days of Balen government

सरकारका सय दिनका उपलब्धिबारे जानकारी दिनुहुँदै प्रवक्ता पोखरेल

काठमाडौँ, २० असार : नेपाल सरकारको सय दिन पूरा भएको अवसरमा शनिबार सिंहदरबारमा आयोजित पत्रकार सम्मेलनमा सरकारका सय दिनका प्रमुख उपलब्धिबारे जानकारी दिँदै सरकारका प्रवक्ता एवं शिक्षा तथा खेलकुदमन्त्री सस्मित पोखरेल । तस्बिर: प्रदीपराज वन्त/रासस

Kathmandu, July 4: Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s government on Saturday unveiled the major achievements of its first 100 days in office.

The achievements were made public by government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel during a press conference held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar.

The first achievement highlighted by Minister Pokharel was the reduction in the number of federal ministries.

He said that, in line with the election manifesto of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), the number of ministries had been reduced to 18. According to him, the downsizing is expected to save the state treasury approximately Rs 20 billion annually.

Similarly, he said that the government had reduced expenditures and enhanced efficiency by abolishing and restructuring various state bodies. He added that reform measures, including the abolition of trade unions and student organizations affiliated with political parties, had sent a positive message.

Spokesperson Pokharel also informed that implementation of the government’s 100-point governance reform agenda had reached 87.2 percent. He said that 70 of the 100 action points had already been completed. According to him, progress on 17 action points has exceeded 80 percent, while 13 action points have recorded less than 60 percent progress.

On March 26, the current government announced the implementation of a results-based governance system aimed at making overall government performance more outcome-oriented, effective, measurable, and accountable, while bringing tangible improvements to the lives of citizens.

People’s News Monitoring Service.