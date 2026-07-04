Deuba faction to convene national gathering

Kathmandu, July 4: The faction of former Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has decided to convene a national gathering after completing provincial-level meetings in all seven provinces.

A meeting of senior leaders from the faction, held on Friday at the Golfutar residence of former Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka, decided to organize the national gathering. However, the date has yet to be finalised.

Leader Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said the meeting decided to formally inaugurate the faction’s contact office for the party’s 15th General Convention on July 7 (Asar 22) and fix the date for the national gathering at a meeting to be held immediately afterwards.

“We have decided to formally inaugurate the contact office we rented in Maharajgunj on July 7. After the inauguration, we will hold a meeting there to set the date for the national gathering,” Dr. Mahat told Ratopati.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Purna Bahadur Khadka, Prakash Man Singh, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Bimalendra Nidhi, Mahalaxmi Upadhyay ‘Dina’, Dr. Shashank Koirala, Ramesh Lekhak, NP Saud, Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Min Bahadur Bishwakarma, Ananda Prasad Dhungana, Bir Bahadur Balayar, Shyam Ghimire, and Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

People’s News Monitoring Service