RSP launching ‘PulseRSP’ digital platform for MPs

Kathmandu, July 3: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set to launch PulseRSP, a digital platform designed to manage and monitor the activities of its lawmakers.

According to a notice issued on Friday by the party’s chief whip Kavindra Burlakoti, an orientation session on the new system has been scheduled for 10:30 am at the RSP Parliamentary Party Office in Singha Durbar.

Party President Rabi Lamichhane is also expected to attend the session, and all RSP lawmakers have been instructed to participate.

Under the new system, lawmakers will be required to regularly update their activities on the platform after parliamentary meetings. Citizens seeking appointments with their representatives will be able to request meetings online, while lawmakers must upload issues they plan to raise in Parliament before presenting them in the House.

The system will also require members to record details of constituency visits, public meetings and other official activities.

According to the party, citizens will be able to submit complaints and suggestions to their elected representatives through the platform. The system will track how those grievances are handled, and the data will be used as part of lawmakers’ performance evaluations.

The orientation programme will also include training on cybersecurity awareness for party lawmakers.

People’s News Monitoring Service