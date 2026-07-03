Vice Chancellors appointed in seven universities

Kathmandu, July 3: Prime Minister and Chancellor Balen Shah has appointed Vice Chancellors in seven universities. Dr. Bhola Thapa has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Tribhuvan University, Kishan Datta Bhatt of Far Western University, Rajan Suwal of Mid-West University, Rishiram Kattel of Agriculture and Forestry University, Shyam Narayan Labh of Rajarshi Janak University, Devendra Adhikari of Pokhara University, and Sujan Babu Marhatta of Purbanchal University.

They were selected through an open and competitive process. A recommendation committee, chaired by Education Minister Sasmit Pokharel, had been formed to oversee the selection of the Vice Chancellors.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, Prime Minister Shah, in his capacity as Chancellor, made the appointments today.

People’s News Monitoring Service.