NC’s dissident faction believes less chance for unity

Kathmandu, July 3: The dissident faction of the Nepali Congress has concluded that the prospects for holding a unity-based General Convention have significantly diminished under the current circumstances.

At a meeting held today at the Golfutar residence of Purna Bahadur Khadka in Kathmandu, leaders of the dissident faction concluded that the establishment side has continued to move forward unilaterally, making the possibility of a consensus-based General Convention increasingly unlikely, according to party leader Min Bishwakarma.

However, Bishwakarma said that since the Nepali Congress is a democratic party, the faction would continue its efforts to seek consensus despite the existing differences.

He added that the group would make every possible effort to reach an agreement, even if it required more time. Bishwakarma also informed that, beginning Monday, July 6 (Asar 22), discussions on preparations for the party’s 15th General Convention, organizational expansion, and outreach activities would be carried out from the faction’s contact office.

He said leaders at the meeting stressed the need for complete unity within the party at the emotional, organizational, ideological, and practical levels.

The meeting also urged the party leadership to break the current deadlock in dialogue and negotiations and move forward by setting aside internal disagreements, Bishwakarma said.

He further stated that the country is facing challenges to the rule of law, a shrinking space for citizens’ rights, threats to national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and political instability caused by the ruling parties. In such a situation, he argued, the Nepali Congress needs stronger internal unity and capable leadership.

Referring to the need to end internal disputes and conduct a serious review of the party’s defeat in the last elections, Bishwakarma said a national gathering would soon be organized based on the conclusions of provincial meetings held across all seven provinces. He added that the meeting scheduled for Asar 22 (July 6) is expected to finalize the date for the national gathering.

People’s News Monitoring Service.