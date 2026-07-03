Portugal edge Croatia 2-1 in fiery finish to book Spain showdown

Toronto, July 3: Portugal survived a spirited Croatia fightback and late flashpoint to seal a 2-1 victory, setting up a blockbuster FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Spain.

After a cagey first half dominated by Portuguese possession, Croatia struck first in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perišić finished a swift move to stun Cristiano Ronaldo’s side. Portugal responded with sustained pressure and drew level in the 68th minute after Ronaldo calmly converted a penalty, ending his long wait for a World Cup knockout stage goal.

As both sides pushed for extra time, tensions rose. A series of robust tackles and heated exchanges slowed the closing stages before Portugal snatched victory in stoppage time through Gonçalo Ramos, sparking jubilant celebrations while Croatian players protested several refereeing decisions.

The victory sends Portugal into a mouthwatering Round of 16 meeting with Spain on July 6.

Spain cruise past Austria 3-0

Los Angeles, July 3: Spain delivered one of their most convincing performances of the tournament, brushing aside Austria 3,0 to reach the Round of 16.

Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock late in the first half after Spain had already seen a goal ruled out. Austria tried to press higher after the break, but Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s lead with a powerful header in the 66th minute.

Oyarzabal wrapped up the win with his second goal just before full time as Spain extended their unbeaten run and maintained another clean sheet. The European champions controlled possession throughout and rarely looked troubled.

Spain will now face Portugal in one of the standout Round of 16 fixtures.

Switzerland face Algeria in late kickoff

Vancouver, July 3: Switzerland is due to take on Algeria in the final round of 32 match later Thursday night in Vancouver. The winner will complete the Round of 16 lineup and face the winner of Colombia against Ghana in the next round.

People’s News Monitoring Service