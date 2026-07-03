Blue Bus free service for women from July 17

Kathmandu, July 3: The government is preparing to launch the first phase of its Blue Bus service in the Kathmandu Valley from July 17 (Shrawan 1), with eight buses set to begin operations.

The service is part of the government’s 100-point governance reform agenda, which aims to provide free and safe public transportation for women in all seven provinces.

According to Ram Hari Pokharel, spokesperson for the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, the government plans to deploy 25 Blue Buses during its first 100 days.

To begin operations, Sajha Yatayat has sought feedback and approval from the Ministry of Finance. The service is expected to commence once the ministry grants its approval.

In the initial phase, two buses will operate on the Lagankhel, Budhanilkantha route, while another two buses will run on the Thankot, Naubise, Airport route.

The remaining four buses will operate along the Ring Road, with two running clockwise and two anticlockwise, according to the ministry.

People’s News Monitoring Service