Melamchi water supply to Kathmandu suspended

Kathmandu, July 3: Water supply from the Melamchi Drinking Water Project to the Kathmandu Valley has been temporarily suspended from Friday after floodwaters made the source highly turbid.

According to Bir Bahadur Chand, spokesperson for Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL), water flowing from Melamchi to the treatment plant at Sundarijal has been halted because excessive sediment has made treatment difficult.

“Heavy rainfall has significantly increased the turbidity of the source water. Once the water quality improves, treatment will resume and supply will be restored according to the regular distribution schedule,” Chand said.

He added that if continuous rainfall persists, it may take some time before water supply to Kathmandu can return to normal.

People’s News Monitoring Service