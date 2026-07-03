BABBLES: Negative Mindset

By Babbler

Aahuti, a communist leader affiliated with the Maoist Party, has developed a narrative claiming that King Mahendra discriminated against the people of the Tarai. However, he is reluctant to acknowledge that King Mahendra was instrumental in the construction of the East-West Highway, also known as the Mahendra Highway.

It is difficult to imagine that, without King Mahendra’s vision, Nepal would have had a highway linking the eastern and western parts of the country. Otherwise, Nepalis would have had to travel through India simply to reach one part of Nepal from another.

Aahuti has questioned why the highway did not pass through the Tarai towns and why it was constructed north of them, allegedly isolating the region. However, had the highway been built through the middle of those towns, many buildings would have had to be demolished during later road expansion, just as is happening today. This is a point that Aahuti appears to have overlooked.

At present, there is a dispute between local residents and the government in Hetauda over the demolition of houses to facilitate the expansion of the highway in accordance with international standards. Similar conflicts would likely have occurred in every Tarai town if the highway had originally passed through those urban areas.

Credit should therefore be given to King Mahendra for his vision and the construction of the East-West Highway. Unfortunately, people like Aahuti, who approach the issue with a negative mindset, fail to recognize this contribution.

Are Politics and Corruption Synonymous?

Former Minister and Vice Chairman of the UML, Bishnu Poudel, was arrested by the police on allegations of involvement in a money laundering case. Immediately after his arrest, UML Chairman K.P. Sharma Oli issued a statement claiming that the government’s action was politically biased.

In Butwal, locals have given Poudel various nicknames. Some refer to him as “Bishnu Agrawal,” suggesting that he became a multimillionaire overnight. The same person who acquired public land in Butwal by posing as a landless citizen now owns a bungalow in Bhaisepati, where land prices are among the highest in the country.

His son was also implicated in the Lalita Niwas public land scandal. He was later cleared of charges after returning the land to the government. Nevertheless, Bishnu Poudel, who has repeatedly served as Deputy Prime Minister and minister, cannot be regarded as beyond scrutiny. Investigating the source of his wealth is therefore justified, and no political leader should enjoy impunity simply because of his position within a political party.

We believe that an impartial investigation should be carried out against all those who have exploited the nation, regardless of their political affiliation.

Passport Scandal

The Balen Shah-led government has pledged to promote good governance by curbing corruption. Recently, the CIAA launched an investigation into the passport procurement scandal. It is appropriate that those found guilty should be punished.

However, if the country is paying such a high price for printing passports and other security documents abroad, why doesn’t the government focus on establishing a well-equipped security printing press? Such a facility would enable Nepal to print not only passports but also banknotes within the country.

The previous government had approved a proposal to convert ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles into battery-powered vehicles, a move that could save the nation billions of rupees by reducing the consumption of imported petroleum products. What has happened to that project, we are unaware!

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Ten years of experience show that the country’s current model of federalism is unsustainable. Apart from transferring the central government’s budget to provincial accounts and spending it under the control of individuals at the center, the provinces have failed to make any meaningful contribution to prosperity and development. Frequent changes of government, person-centric budget allocation, and the misuse of development projects have neither strengthened the provinces nor the country. Instead, federalism has become distorted. At a time when constitutional amendment is being widely discussed, it is necessary to debate these distortions in the federal system.

–Bishnu Rijal

It appears that every ministry is going to have its own advisory council! A parallel system in practice!

–Madhu Raman Acharya

When even established media houses become accomplices in concealing banking crimes involving unsecured loans worth millions and advertising deals, it is not only journalistic ethics that die—it is democracy itself that is undermined. This media blackout over the actions taken by the central bank and the CIB is deplorable.

–Neha Chapagain

The Constitution is of no use. We might as well throw it away and draft a new one.

–Elite Akash

Those who used to rinse their mouths just by mentioning each other’s names were seen shaking hands again yesterday.

–Ratan Bhandari

We are teaching 21st-century students with a curriculum designed in the 19th century and by teachers trained in the 20th century. This education system may prepare students to succeed in yesterday’s world, but it certainly does not prepare them to survive in tomorrow.

–Deepak Raj Joshi

I watched the keynote address delivered by Dr. Baburam Bhattarai at the Yadunath Khanal Lecture Series. His argument was that Nepal’s geopolitical position should not be described as “a yam between two boulders,” but rather as “a rhododendron.” But how relevant is the metaphor of a rhododendron growing between two boulders?

–Santosh Ghimire

You did not overthrow the King. You were merely used by external powers.

–Lokesh Dhakal

A nation does not become stronger by erasing its history. The monarchy is part of this country’s history, and a constitutional monarchy is the need of the hour.

–Bhim Rawal

There is a vast difference between respect for laws and regulations and state terror. At first glance, both create fear among citizens about the consequences of violating laws, but they differ greatly in their purpose, methods, legitimacy, and outcomes. If reports that traffic fines are going to be increased to as much as Rs. 100,000 are true, they give the impression of a form of state terror. This should not happen.

This is not the time for communist unity. It is the time to unite all the people. It is the time to defend and strengthen democratic achievements, prevent encroachment on social justice and constitutionalism, protect civil rights and human dignity, and focus on prosperity and the national interest.

–Nilamber Acharya

By the way, can Nepal purchase passports from suppliers accused of corruption (allegedly forced upon the government by the PMO Secretariat)? What exactly does “good governance” mean?

–Govind Raj Pokharel

The U.S. military is the world’s largest consumer of fossil fuels. It operates more than 1,000 military bases around the globe. The U.S. military is also the world’s largest polluter.

–Bhumi Raj

The roads remain in poor condition, traffic lights exist only in a few places, and the number of traffic police is grossly inadequate compared to the population. On top of that, the miserable state of public transportation forces people to buy motorcycles just to reach their destinations on time. Road permits are issued before roads are even built. Fake licenses are used to operate commercial vehicles, and the years of experience required for commercial driving licenses often depend on the size of the bribe. Yet, instead of addressing its own failures, the overenthusiastic government only talks about increasing fines by squeezing citizens. Let experts study these issues first. Just because politics has deteriorated and someone has obtained a position by chance does not mean they have suddenly acquired knowledge and experience.

–Muma Ram Khanal

There is no policy to increase paddy production or achieve self-sufficiency—only the fanfare and festivities of National Paddy Day. Climate change, irrigation, migration, abandoned farmland, fertilizer shortages, research and outreach, and youth migration remain unresolved. Yet people prefer imported fine rice while neglecting indigenous coarse grains, and still celebrate Paddy Day.

–Krishna Ghimire

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.