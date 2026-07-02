Nepal rewrites IP rules for the innovation age

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s intellectual property (IP) framework has remained largely unchanged since 1965, long before the internet, startups, artificial intelligence and digital commerce reshaped the global economy. For decades, innovators, entrepreneurs and local producers have operated under a legal system that struggled to protect new ideas or keep pace with changing technologies. The proposed Intellectual Property Bill (IP) is an attempt to close that gap. If implemented effectively, it could become one of Nepal’s most important economic reforms in years.

The bill goes far beyond updating legal language. It expands intellectual property protection into areas that barely existed when the current law was written. Startups, trade secrets, geographical indications, integrated circuit designs and traditional knowledge all receive legal recognition. It also introduces stronger enforcement, modern administrative systems and closer alignment with international intellectual property standards.

The reform reflects a broader realization. Economic growth today depends less on physical assets and more on knowledge, innovation and branding. Countries that fail to protect intellectual property often struggle to attract technology driven investment or encourage domestic innovation. Nepal has long produced creative entrepreneurs, skilled artisans and unique agricultural products, but weak legal protection has limited their commercial potential.

Perhaps the most significant feature is the recognition of geographical indications. Products such as Ilam tea, Marpha apples, Gulmi coffee and Bhaktapur Juju Dhau have built reputations over generations because of their origin, production methods and local expertise. Without legal protection, however, anyone can market similar products under those names, weakening consumer trust and reducing the value of authentic producers.

Geographical indication protection can change that equation. Around the world, such protections have transformed regional economies by allowing producers to charge premium prices while protecting product identity. Nepal now has an opportunity to build internationally recognized brands based on quality rather than quantity. That could benefit farmers, cooperatives and rural communities far beyond the intellectual property sector itself.

Equally important is the bill’s effort to safeguard traditional knowledge. Indigenous communities have preserved medicinal practices, herbal knowledge and agricultural innovations for centuries. In many countries, companies have commercialized such knowledge without consulting or compensating the communities that developed it. The proposed law seeks to prevent similar exploitation by requiring prior approval and benefit sharing when traditional knowledge is used commercially.

This provision carries both economic and ethical significance. It recognizes that knowledge passed down through generations has value and deserves protection just as much as laboratory inventions or corporate research.

The bill also addresses one of Nepal’s growing economic realities: startups. Many young entrepreneurs possess few physical assets but depend heavily on confidential business ideas, software, customer data and innovative business models. Until now, Nepal has offered limited legal protection against the theft of trade secrets. By recognizing confidential business information as protected intellectual property, the proposed law could make entrepreneurship less risky and encourage greater investment in innovation.

The decision to offer reduced registration fees for startups and small enterprises is another positive step. Intellectual property protection often remains beyond the financial reach of smaller businesses. Lower costs can encourage more innovators to formally register their inventions and brands.

Still, legislation alone will not produce innovation. Nepal’s challenge has rarely been writing ambitious laws. It has been implementing them consistently.

Intellectual property disputes require technical expertise, efficient administration and impartial enforcement. Establishing an autonomous Industrial Property Office could improve institutional capacity, but success will depend on adequate staffing, digital systems and skilled examiners capable of evaluating increasingly complex technologies. Strict deadlines for reviewing applications are encouraging, but they must be backed by sufficient resources.

Enforcement presents an even bigger challenge. Strong penalties for trademark infringement, counterfeit products and trade secret theft will matter only if authorities actively investigate violations. Nepal has long struggled with weak enforcement against counterfeit goods, copied brands and piracy. Businesses will gain confidence only when courts and regulatory agencies demonstrate that intellectual property rights are more than legal promises.

The bill’s compulsory licensing provisions also deserve attention. Allowing domestic production of patented medicines during public health emergencies balances innovation with public interest. Many countries maintain similar safeguards to ensure essential medicines remain accessible during crises. The challenge will be applying this power carefully so that it protects public health without discouraging legitimate pharmaceutical investment.

Alignment with international agreements such as the TRIPS Agreement and the Paris Convention could also strengthen Nepal’s investment climate. Foreign investors often assess the strength of intellectual property protection before transferring technology or establishing research-based operations. A modern legal framework reduces uncertainty and signals that Nepal is serious about protecting innovation.

Ultimately, this reform represents more than an update to an outdated law. It reflects a shift in how Nepal views economic development. Protecting ideas, brands and knowledge has become as important as protecting land or factories. In a knowledge-based economy, intellectual property is no longer a legal technicality but a source of competitiveness.

The proposed bill creates that opportunity. Turning it into real economic gains will depend on implementation. A modern law backed by weak institutions will change little. A modern law backed by credible enforcement could help Nepal move from an economy known mainly for its natural beauty to one increasingly recognized for its ideas, innovation and indigenous knowledge.