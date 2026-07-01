Australia sharply raises visa application fees

Kathmandu, July 1: Australia has significantly increased visa application fees across several categories, with the revised charges taking effect from Tuesday.

The biggest increase applies to the student visa. Applicants must now pay A$2,500, up from A$2,400 in 2025. The fee has risen sharply over the past three years, from A$1,600 in 2024 and just A$710 in 2023.

Australia has also increased the application fee for the Temporary Graduate Visa, which allows international students to remain in the country after completing their studies. The fee, which was raised to A$4,600 in March 2026, has climbed again to A$5,750, just three months later.

Visitor visa charges have also increased. The application fee has gone up from A$200 to A$250.

Applicants who apply for a visitor visa while already in Australia had previously been required to pay A$500. The latest announcement confirmed broader increases in visa charges, although no updated fee for onshore visitor visa applications was specified.

The higher fees are expected to increase the financial burden on international students and other visa applicants, including many Nepalis, for whom Australia remains one of the most popular destinations for higher education and migration.

People’s News Monitoring Service