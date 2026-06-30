Stricter safety rules imposed amid rising water accidents

Pokhara, June 30: Authorities in Pokhara have tightened safety rules for water activities at Phewa Lake, banning boating, kayaking and surfing after 6 PM following a rise in weather-related accidents.

The new directive comes as sudden winds, rough waves and rapidly changing monsoon weather have made lake activities increasingly risky. Children aged 16 and below are now prohibited from kayaking or surfing alone and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Kaski Assistant Chief District Officer Chitrangat Baral said tourism businesses had asked the administration to extend operating hours because of the ongoing tourist season. However, officials decided to prioritise public safety after a series of accidents involving kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Adventure activities have become increasingly popular among domestic and Indian tourists visiting Pokhara. Officials say these activities can quickly turn dangerous when strong afternoon winds create large waves, with some past incidents proving fatal.

The administration has directed all operators to complete registration and license renewal requirements before offering services. Wearing life jackets has been made mandatory for everyone taking part in water activities, and operators must ensure strict compliance.

Tourists must also receive safety briefings before entering the lake, covering boat handling, emergency procedures, restricted areas and rescue protocols. Operators have been instructed to closely monitor visitors, immediately report emergencies and assist rescue efforts whenever necessary.

Authorities have also barred operators from deploying more kayaks or surfing boards than their approved capacity and made insurance compulsory for participants.

Baral said weather conditions on Phewa Lake can deteriorate without warning during the monsoon due to sudden winds, heavy rain and lightning. Although the official restriction begins at 6 PM, visitors are generally advised to avoid lake activities after 2 PM, when weather conditions often become unpredictable. Officials say the new rules are intended to reduce accidents while ensuring safer tourism at one of Nepal’s busiest lakes.

People’s News Monitoring Services