Former minister Poudel to remain under custody for further three days

Kathmandu, June 29: The detention of CPN-UML Vice Chairman and former Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Poudel has been extended by three days.

Poudel, who was arrested in Surkhet on June 22 in connection with a money laundering investigation, was granted an additional three days in custody by the Special Court to facilitate further investigation.

The Department of Money Laundering Investigation presented him before the Special Court today seeking an extension of his remand to continue its probe into suspicious share transactions and the alleged illicit source of his assets.

A joint bench of Judges Narayan Prasad Poudel, Hemanta Rawal, and Umesh Koirala approved the request, after which Poudel was remanded to judicial custody in accordance with the court’s order.

People’s News Monitoring Service.