Asar 15 being celebrated with dahi chiura, rice planting

Kathmandu, June 29: Nepal is observing National Paddy Day today, coinciding with Asar 15, a festival that marks the peak of the rice planting season and is traditionally celebrated by eating dahi chiura or curd and beaten rice.

The day recognises the importance of agriculture, the main source of livelihood for a large section of the population. Farmers spend the month transplanting rice seedlings and traditionally enjoy dahi chiura after working in waterlogged fields, believing it restores energy and cools the body during the monsoon. Over the years, the custom has become a nationwide cultural tradition embraced by people beyond farming communities.

Curd also holds religious and cultural significance in Nepal. It is considered an auspicious food and is commonly served before important occasions such as long journeys, overseas travel and other major events. Many people apply a tika made of curd and rice before leaving home and eat curd as a symbol of good fortune.

Ayurveda recognises curd as beneficial for digestion, while buttermilk made from churned curd is regarded as a healthy drink after meals. Dahi chiura is also widely consumed during digestive illnesses because of its perceived health benefits.

The government officially began observing National Paddy Day in 2005 following a ministerial decision taken the previous year. The celebration is marked by rice planting, traditional Asare folk songs, dancing and playful mud splashing in paddy fields.

This year, however, rice transplantation has lagged behind in many parts of the country due to below average rainfall through mid Asar. Farmers in several districts have also complained about shortages of chemical fertilisers, although the Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment says sufficient stocks are available.