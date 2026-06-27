Lhasa talks aim to deepen Nepal-China economic ties

Lhasa, June 27: Nepal and China held discussions in Lhasa on expanding investment, trade and tourism opportunities in Nepal while exploring ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The event, recently organised by the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa, brought together 113 participants, including Executive Vice Chairman Zhao Peng of the Xizang Autonomous Regional Government, senior government officials, Chinese investors already operating in Nepal and those interested in investing, Chinese businesspeople engaged in trade with Nepal, Nepali entrepreneurs based in Lhasa, tourism operators and other stakeholders.

The programme, chaired by Consul General Laxmi Prasad Niraula, featured a presentation by Consul Sabin Bhattarai on Nepal’s investment, trade and tourism potential. Participants were also shown a video highlighting business, tourism and investment opportunities in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the Consulate General on Friday, chief guest Zhao Peng said the Nepali Consulate General has played an important role in strengthening Nepal-China relations. Describing Nepal as China’s true friend, he said both countries have consistently respected each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

Peng said the Xizang government is ready to provide all necessary support to the Nepali Consulate General. Referring to his recent visit to Nepal, he expressed confidence that bilateral ties have grown even stronger. He also encouraged Chinese investors to visit Nepal and explore business and investment opportunities, describing the country as beautiful, peaceful and friendly toward China.

Consul General Niraula thanked the Chinese central government, the Xizang regional government and the Chinese people for their continued support and goodwill toward Nepal.

He said Nepal-China relations have been built on trust, friendship and cooperation since the time of Princess Bhrikuti and master artist Araniko. Reaffirming Nepal’s commitment to the One China policy, he said Nepali territory would never be allowed to be used against any friendly country.

Niraula said the event was organized to inform Chinese government agencies and investors about Nepal’s trade, tourism and investment potential and to promote greater bilateral economic cooperation. He described the programme as a success in terms of both participation and the quality of attendees.

Before the event, Niraula paid a courtesy call on Executive Vice Chairman Peng. During the meeting, he said recent high-level visits between Nepal and China had further strengthened bilateral relations. He also urged China to support the development of border infrastructure; facilitate imports, exports and cross-border movement; ease business operations for Nepalis living in Xizang; and simplify visa issuance and Tibet travel permits for Nepali citizens.

Niraula also requested Chinese support for the restoration of the historic Saraswati Temple in Lhasa and the Nepali Bhimsen Temple in Shigatse in traditional Nepali architectural style.

In response, Peng said Nepal and Xizang share not only a Himalayan border and river systems but also deep historical and cultural ties. According to the statement, he assured that China is ready to assist in border management, support the restoration of the two historic temples and move forward with the construction of a permanent bridge over the border river at Rasuwagadhi.

People’s News Monitoring Service