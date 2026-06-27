‘One Community Forest–One Conservation Pond’ program in Bhojpur

Kathmandu, June 27: A “One Community Forest–One Conservation Pond” program has been launched in Bhojpur with the objective of promoting forest conservation, enhancing biodiversity, and maintaining ecological balance.

Under the initiative, implemented by the Division Forest Office, Bhojpur, conservation ponds have been constructed in four community forests across the district.

Chief of the Division Forest Office, Bhojpur, Khudrus Miya, said that the ponds have been completed in Ahale Community Forest, Dhode Baikhake Community Forest, Bhadrase Chare Bhir Community Forest, and Harkate Aamlala Community Forest.

According to him, the ponds have been built in areas that face water shortages due to their geographical conditions and tend to dry up during the summer. They will serve as permanent water sources for wildlife.

“We have launched the pond construction programme in community forests,” said Chief Miya. “So far, ponds have been completed in four forests, and we aim to continue expanding such initiatives in the future.”

He said that irregular rainfall patterns caused by climate change have increasingly led to water scarcity in forest areas. In such circumstances, conservation ponds will play an important role in protecting wildlife, vegetation, and the overall ecosystem.

“Forest conservation is not limited to protecting trees alone,” he said. “Maintaining the balance of water resources, soil, and biodiversity is equally important.”

Forest Officer Nar Muhammad Miya said that the conservation ponds have multiple benefits. Besides ensuring a reliable water source for wildlife, they will also help control forest fires.

“Immediate access to water during forest fires makes firefighting much easier,” he said. “This directly contributes to reducing forest damage. The ponds can also serve as emergency water sources in forest areas.”

The office also stated that the conservation ponds will help recharge groundwater.

Rainwater collected during the monsoon will be stored in the ponds and gradually seep into the ground, helping maintain groundwater levels in surrounding areas. Stakeholders believe this will also have long-term positive impacts on local agriculture.

As the stored rainwater remains available during the dry season, the initiative is expected to provide indirect benefits to farming communities that depend on agriculture.

According to the office, four recharge ponds were constructed with a budget of Rs. 1 million provided by the provincial government for the fiscal year 2025/26 (2082/83 BS). The office plans to expand similar programs in the coming years.

The office said that the active participation of community forest user groups greatly facilitated the construction work.

Local resident Ram Kumar Rai said the construction of the conservation ponds has brought positive changes to the community.

“Previously, the forests became extremely dry during the summer,” he said. “Because of the lack of water, wild animals frequently entered villages, increasing human-wildlife conflict. We hope these ponds will help address that problem.”

Stakeholders believe that although such infrastructure is small in scale, it can generate significant long-term environmental benefits. Conservation ponds are considered particularly valuable in hilly regions, where managing water resources remains a major challenge.

Implemented through cooperation among the Division Forest Office, local governments, and community forest user groups, the program is gradually emerging as a successful model of forest conservation in Bhojpur.

The office said it plans to expand the program to other community forests across the district in the future.

Local experts believe that the construction of conservation ponds will help maintain a balance between sustainable development and environmental conservation while laying the foundation for greener and healthier forest ecosystems.

People’s News Monitoring Service.