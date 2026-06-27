Are Oli, Prachanda, and Nepal coming together?

Kathmandu, June 27: CPN Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, who recently called for closer cooperation with the CPN UML in both Parliament and street protests, is set to share a public मंच with UML Chair KP Sharma Oli on Sunday.

The two former prime ministers will appear together at a seminar in Kathmandu marking the 75th birth anniversary of the late communist leader Madan Bhandari, their first joint public appearance in a long time.

The Madan Bhandari Foundation is organising the discussion, titled “Nepal’s Communist Movement and People’s Leader Madan Bhandari,” at the National Assembly Hall in Exhibition Road.

Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari will attend as the chief guest. Alongside Oli and Prachanda, CPN co-chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal and Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal Chair Upendra Yadav are also scheduled to participate.

The event has drawn attention as it comes just days after Prachanda publicly expressed his willingness to work with the UML.

Addressing a unity gathering and training programme of the Maoist Centre’s Koshi Province Committee in Biratnagar on Friday, Prachanda said cooperation with the UML has become essential to strengthen the party’s presence in Parliament and build a more effective movement on the streets.

He said that while an immediate party merger is not on the table, discussions have created an environment for broader cooperation between the two communist parties.

Reflecting on his political career, Prachanda also said he has often reshaped Nepal’s political course through unexpected moves. He declared that the party’s upcoming general convention would bring another major political shift, describing it as the “final turning point” of his political life, and urged party members to be prepared for it.

People’s News Monitoring Service