Seven journalists honored with Rotary Journo Awards 2026

Kathmandu, June 27: Seven journalists from across Nepal have been honored with the Rotary Journo Award 2026 by Rotary International District 3292 (Nepal-Bhutan). The awards, which carry a cash prize of Rs. 51,000 each, were presented during a ceremony held in Kathmandu on Friday.

On the same occasion, veteran journalist Adityaman Shrestha received the Yagya Prasad Acharya Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs. 101,000.

The recipients of the Rotary Journo Award 2026 are Sudip Kaini of Gorkha, Sagar Budhathoki of Sindhuli, Bijaya Nepal of Palpa, Bikal Regmi of Sunsari, Saroj Dhungel of Okhaldhunga, Urvashi Basnyat of Kathmandu, and Rupa Gahatraj of Banke.

The awards were presented by Rotary International Director Nominee Basudev Golyan and District Governor Binod Koirala, the chief guests at the ceremony.

Kaini was honored in the category of Basic Education, Literacy and Digital Literacy; Budhathoki for Maternal and Child Health; Nepal, a journalist based in Pokhara, for Community and Economic Development; Regmi for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene; Dhungel for Disease Prevention and Treatment; Basnyat for Environment, Climate Change and Resilience; and Gahatraj for Peace building and Conflict Prevention/Resolution.

Rotary has been presenting the Rotary Journo Award since 2011 to recognise journalists who contribute positively to society through their work. Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include veteran journalists Bhairab Risal and Bharat Dutta Koirala.

Suresh Acharya, Chair of the Rotary Journo Award Committee, said that applications had been invited online from journalists across the country in various categories based on Rotary’s areas of service, and the selection committee chose the most outstanding candidates.

Senior journalist Tirtha Koirala, the jury panel coordinator, said the winners were selected through a fair and transparent process based on professional merit.

Congratulating the award recipients, chief guest Basudev Golyan said the recognition would inspire dedicated and outstanding journalists to excel further in their profession. He noted that Rotary, as an international organisation, has increasingly earned positive recognition for its contributions to society.

Presiding over the event, District Governor Binod Koirala said Rotary has been honoring journalists every year alongside its social service activities. Noting that Rotary has around 1.2 million members worldwide, he said the organisation strongly believes in vocational service and highly respects professional integrity.

“Rotary values professional dignity. It encourages people to contribute their labor, resources, time and expertise to society above personal interests,” he said, urging the public to view Rotary’s contributions in a positive light.

The program was hosted by Rotary Journo Award Committee Chair Suresh Acharya. Votes of thanks were delivered by Himal Poudel, while award recipients Adityaman Shrestha, Urvashi Basnyat and Saroj Dhungel also addressed the gathering on behalf of the honorees.

People’s News Monitoring Service.