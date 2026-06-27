RSP convention: Gautam elected vice chair, Acharya general secretary

Kathmandu, June 27: Sobita Gautam has been elected vice chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party.

Gautam secured the post after defeating Tosima Karki in the second round of the party’s office bearers’ election held on Friday.

Bipin Acharya was elected general secretary. He defeated fellow candidates Manish Jha, Sagar Dhakal and Ganesh Karki.

For the party’s open joint general secretary positions, Hari Dhakal and Asim Shah were elected, while Nisha Dangi won the women’s joint general secretary post.

Earlier, Rabi Lamichhane was elected unopposed as party chair, while Swarnim Wagle was elected unopposed as the open vice chair.

People’s News Monitoring Service