France, Spain seal top spots; Senegal storm into knockouts

KATHMANDU, June 27: France and Spain ended their FIFA World Cup group campaigns in style on Friday, securing convincing victories to underline their status as serious title contenders, while Senegal kept its World Cup dream alive with a thumping win over Iraq.

France produced one of the performances of the tournament, crushing Norway 4-1 to finish top of Group I with a perfect record. Ousmane Dembele stole the show with a first-half hat trick before Desire Doue added a late fourth as the French side overwhelmed an already qualified Norway. Kylian Mbappe orchestrated much of France’s attacking play, providing an assist and constantly troubling the Norwegian defence.

Norway had rested several first-choice players, including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, with qualification already secured. The gamble failed to disrupt France’s rhythm as Didier Deschamps’ side completed the group stage with three wins from three matches and emerged as one of the strongest teams heading into the Round of 32. France will now face one of the best third-placed teams, while Norway is set for a knockout clash with Ivory Coast.

Spain also wrapped up top spot in Group H after edging Uruguay 1,0 in a tense contest. Alex Baena scored the only goal just before halftime, giving the Spaniards another disciplined victory after dominating the group. Spain finished unbeaten and without conceding a goal in the group stage, a remarkable defensive record that further strengthens its credentials as a championship favourite.

Senegal delivered the day’s biggest winning margin with a ruthless 5,0 demolition of Iraq. The African side attacked from the opening whistle and never allowed Iraq into the match, scoring five unanswered goals to dramatically boost its goal difference and all but secure qualification for the knockout stage. After suffering defeats against France and Norway, Senegal responded with the performance it desperately needed, showing pace, clinical finishing and defensive discipline.

The emphatic victory leaves Senegal in a strong position to advance as either the Group I runner-up or one of the best third-placed teams under the expanded 48-team tournament format.

Elsewhere, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia played out a goalless draw that ended both teams’ hopes of making a major impact in Group H. The result was enough to confirm Spain as the group winners while Uruguay progressed behind them.

Two Group G matches were scheduled later in the day, with Belgium taking on New Zealand and Iran facing Egypt. Those results will determine the final standings in the group and complete another section of the Round of 32 lineup.

With the group stage nearing its conclusion, France and Spain have emerged among the tournament’s standout teams. France has combined explosive attacking football with experience, while Spain has relied on defensive solidity and patient possession. Senegal’s convincing response after two defeats also adds another dangerous African team to the knockout picture, setting up an intriguing Round of 32 as the race for the World Cup title intensifies.

People’s News Monitoring Service