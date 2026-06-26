Wagle elected unopposed as RSP vice chair

KATHMANDU, June 26: Dr. Swarnim Wagle has been elected unopposed as vice chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) after Biraj Bhakta Shrestha withdrew his candidacy.

Wagle, who also serves as the finance minister, secured the post without a contest.

Rabi Lamichhane had already been elected unopposed as the party’s chair earlier in the convention.

The party has yet to publish the final list of candidates for the remaining office bearer positions.

The results of the election for central committee members were announced on Thursday despite some dissatisfaction among party members.

The RSP’s first general convention, which began in Chitwan on June 21 with the goal of conc

luding in three days, has stretched into its sixth day.

While Wagle was elected unopposed for the male vice chair position, Sobita Gautam, Indira Ranamagar and Tosima Karki remain in the race for the female vice chair post.

People’s News Monitoring Service