RSP convention drags into sixth day; organisers to stop providing meals

Chitwan, June 26: The first general convention of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, originally scheduled to conclude in three days, entered its sixth day on Friday, with party leaders aiming to elect office bearers and wrap up the event.

The convention opened in Chitwan on June 21 and was supposed to end on June 23. It was prolonged after disputes over the selection of delegates and delays in electing central committee members and office bearers.

As the extended schedule has strained the convention’s budget, the organising committee has decided not to provide meals to delegates on Friday. Organisers informed participants on Thursday night that only morning tea would be served.

Although Rabi Lamichhane has already been elected unopposed as party chair, the final list of candidates for other key leadership positions has yet to be made public.

Despite some dissatisfaction within the party, the results of the central committee election were announced on Thursday.

Under the party’s statute, office bearers are elected only after the chairperson and central committee members have been selected.

However, as the convention dragged on and many delegates began returning home, party leaders are now preparing to declare the remaining office bearers unanimously and formally conclude the convention on Friday.

People’s News Monitoring Service