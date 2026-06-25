Carrying the Same Old Baggage

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) recently held its first national convention in Chitwan. Until now, the party had not clearly articulated its political agenda. However, just before the convention, RSP Chair Rabi Lamichhane made it clear that the party aims to strengthen republicanism and federalism and secularism under the existing Constitution.

The RSP achieved a remarkable electoral victory by securing a near two-thirds majority. This clearly indicated that voters desired change and entrusted the party with a strong mandate. Unfortunately, the party now appears to be carrying the same political baggage that has failed to deliver results in the past.

We believe that the current political structure—federalism, secularism, and republicanism—has failed to meet public expectations. Instead of delivering prosperity and stability, the country has witnessed deterioration in many sectors since the adoption of the present Constitution. Nepal’s debt burden has increased dramatically, and the government is now compelled to borrow funds merely to repay existing loans and interest obligations. This is a clear indication that the country is moving toward economic distress.

We must assess the present situation carefully and in a timely manner. Otherwise, it may become increasingly difficult to rescue the country from the challenges associated with the current political and governance framework. Many people believe that the institution of monarchy is more patriotic and nationally oriented than the presidency as the head of state. Our experience has shown that none of the presidents have been able to rise above partisan interests and act as truly neutral national figures.

Likewise, the seven provincial governments and 753 local bodies have become a huge burden on the national treasury. A country cannot achieve prosperity while sustaining an excessively large and costly political structure across all three tiers of government. The resources consumed by this system could be better utilized for development and public welfare.

The opportunity that the RSP has received is indeed rare. The party’s rise was made possible by the youth-led September Revolution, during which more than 76 young people sacrificed their lives and many others were injured. Their sacrifice was made in the hope of creating a better political system and securing a better future for the people.

Unfortunately, many citizens feel that the existing system primarily serves political leaders and their cadres rather than the broader population. Therefore, the RSP bears a special responsibility to fulfill the aspirations of Nepali youth and deliver meaningful reforms.

If the party follows the same path as the political forces that governed the country in previous years, it risks losing the support of the very generation that brought it to power. It should not forget that periodic elections remain the ultimate test of public confidence. Should the RSP fail to deliver on its promises, it too may be rejected by the electorate through the democratic process.

The message from the people is clear: change was demanded, and change must be delivered.