Nepal’s infrastructure gamble

By Our Reporter

The government’s decision to launch infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 1.15 trillion over the next three years represent one of the most ambitious development plans announced in recent years. Roads, bridges, urban infrastructure, drinking water systems and sports facilities are expected to receive massive investments under a new three-year implementation framework. On paper, the plan signals a welcome shift from fragmented annual budgeting toward longer-term project planning.

The question, however, is not whether Nepal needs such investment. It certainly does. The real question is whether the state possesses the institutional capacity, financial discipline and political commitment required to turn this ambitious vision into reality.

For decades, Nepal has struggled with the same problem. Governments announce large projects, allocate budgets and hold foundation stone ceremonies. Yet implementation remains painfully slow. Many projects continue for years beyond their original deadlines. Cost overruns become routine. Contractors abandon work midway. Bureaucratic procedures consume more time than actual construction.

The government’s new strategy appears to acknowledge this reality. According to Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal, procurement and contract management processes that previously took between 18 and 21 months will now be completed within six to seven months. If achieved, this alone could become one of the most important reforms in the infrastructure sector.

Nepal’s infrastructure challenge has never been limited to a lack of money. The bigger problem has been inefficiency. Every year, billions of rupees remain unspent because ministries fail to complete procurement procedures on time. Capital expenditure traditionally accelerates only in the final months of the fiscal year, often resulting in poor-quality work and rushed spending.

A three-year planning model could help address this problem. Multi-year budgeting provides greater certainty to contractors and implementing agencies. It allows projects to be designed, financed and executed with a longer horizon. Large infrastructure projects cannot realistically be completed within a single fiscal cycle. In that sense, the government’s approach reflects practical realities.

The scale of the proposed investments is also noteworthy. Nearly 3,000 kilometers of strategic highways, thousands of local bridges, extensive urban development programs and major investments in drinking water systems could generate economic activity across the country. Improved connectivity can reduce transportation costs, encourage tourism, support trade and improve access to markets and public services.

Yet, past experience demands caution. Nepal has seen many ambitious infrastructure announcements before. The problem often emerges when projects move from policy documents to construction sites. Land acquisition disputes, environmental clearances, contractor capacity issues, and political interference frequently derail implementation schedules.

The proposed strategic highway corridors illustrate both the promise and the challenge. Building thousands of kilometers of roads can transform regional economies. But without proper maintenance plans, quality control and long-term financing mechanisms, new roads may simply add to the growing backlog of deteriorating infrastructure.

The same concern applies to urban development projects. Modernising markets, upgrading settlements and making Kathmandu dust-free are worthy goals. However, urban projects require strong coordination among federal, provincial and local governments. In absence of such coordination, budgets can be spent without producing meaningful improvements in people’s daily lives.

The government’s sports infrastructure plans also deserve scrutiny. New stadiums can support youth development and sporting culture. Yet policymakers must ensure that these facilities respond to actual demand and are financially sustainable. Nepal already has examples of public infrastructure that remains underutilized after construction.

Perhaps the greatest challenge lies in governance. No infrastructure strategy can succeed if corruption, political favoritism and weak oversight continue to plague project implementation. The government must ensure transparent bidding processes, strict contract enforcement and independent monitoring. Public disclosure of project progress, expenditures and timelines would significantly improve accountability.

Equally important is contractors’ performance. Too often, companies secure contracts without possessing sufficient technical or financial capacity. Authorities should adopt tougher standards for contractor selection and impose meaningful penalties for repeated delays and poor quality work.

The government must also resist the temptation to spread resources too thinly across hundreds of projects. Nepal’s development history is filled with partially completed projects competing for limited resources. Prioritisation will be essential. Completing fewer projects on time may generate greater economic benefits than launching numerous projects that remain unfinished.

The Rs 1.15 trillion infrastructure plan offers an opportunity to break from Nepal’s cycle of delays and underperformance. The vision is ambitious and largely aligned with the country’s development needs. But ambition alone will not build roads, bridges or water systems.

Success will depend on faster decision-making, stronger institutions, better project management and strict accountability. If the government can deliver on those fronts, the three-year strategy could become a turning point for Nepal’s infrastructure development. If not, it risks becoming another long list of promises waiting for completion.