Sharad Chandra Shah Memorial Foundation organizes the “SCSM Sports Award 2026” with grandeur

Kathmandu, June 24: The Sharad Chandra Shah Memorial Foundation (SCSMF) successfully organized the “SCSMF Sports Award 2026” on June 23, 2026 (Asar 9, 2083 BS) in Kathmandu. The event honored distinguished and emerging athletes who have made exceptional contributions to Nepali sports.

The special ceremony was organized with the objective of recognizing the contributions of both veteran and younger generations in the field of sports. On this occasion, two prominent sports personalities were honored.

This year’s SCSMF Sports Award was presented to veteran Nepali boxer and Olympian Umesh Maskey. He represented Nepal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, marking historic appearances for the country. Even after retiring from active competition, he has continued to contribute to the promotion and development of boxing in Nepal throughout his life. He founded the New Rising Sports Club and played important roles as manager and coordinator of Nepali boxing teams in various international competitions. In recognition of his significant contributions to the development of boxing while serving as Treasurer of the Nepal Boxing Association from 1988 to 1992 and President from 1995 to 2000, he was honored with this award.

Similarly, another SCSMF Sports Award was presented to Nepali cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane. Having represented Nepal from a young age, he brought immense pride to the nation by becoming the first Nepali cricketer to play in the world-renowned Indian Premier League (IPL). As captain of Nepal’s national cricket team, he has played a remarkable role in raising the profile of Nepali cricket on the global stage. The award recognized his recent historic achievement of becoming the fastest player in the world to claim 200 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

As Sandeep was abroad due to his busy international cricket schedule and could not attend the ceremony, the award was received on his behalf by Kiran Shahi Rana, Secretary of the Kathmandu District Cricket Association and a former national team player. Through a video message, Sandeep expressed his delight at receiving such a prestigious honor and also paid tribute to the late Sharad Chandra Shah’s unparalleled contribution to the development of Nepali sports.

Both award recipients received a cash prize of Rs. 250,000 along with a certificate of honor.

The Foundation’s primary objective is to encourage, support, recognize, and honor individuals and organizations dedicated to, or contributing in any way toward, the advancement of sports development activities in Nepal.

Previously, the Sharad Chandra Shah Memorial Foundation, in collaboration with Nepal Sports for All Commission, organized a photo exhibition titled “The Dawn of a New Era in Nepal Sports.” On July 11, 2023 (Asar 26, 2080 BS), the Foundation also launched the book “Nepali Khelkudko Britanta” (Chronicle of Nepali Sports) written by Nabin Aryal.

Under the first edition of the SCSMF Sports Award, record-holding marathon runner Baikuntha Manandhar and emerging karate athlete Erika Gurung were honored. The second edition recognized former football player and coach Raju Kaji Shakya and volleyball player Aruna Shahi.

The Sharad Chandra Shah Memorial Foundation was established on November 30, 2020, by the family members of the late Sharad Chandra Shah in his memory. Shah is widely regarded as one of the most transformative figures in the history of Nepali sports. He was the first Nepali to serve as a Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). He is also credited with initiating Nepal’s National Games and introducing the Olympic Movement to the country.

From 2034 BS to 2045 BS, Shah served as Member Secretary of the National Sports Council (NSC) and as President of the Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC). He was also the architect of Nepal’s national sports competitions and the South Asian Games (SAG), leaving a lasting legacy in the development of sports in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.