Rabi elected RSP President unopposed

Kathmandu, June 24: Rabi Lamichhane has been elected unopposed as President of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) during the party’s first general convention in Chitwan, securing a second consecutive term at the helm of the four-year-old party.

According to Bhuwan KC, chief of the party’s Central Election Commission, Lamichhane was declared elected on Tuesday night after emerging as the sole candidate for the top post.

While the presidency was settled without a contest, competition for other leadership positions remains intense. More than 400 candidates have filed nominations for 99 central committee member seats, reflecting strong interest in the party’s internal elections.

KC said the Election Commission is finalising verification of nominations and will publish the preliminary candidate list on Wednesday morning. The party will elect office bearers from among the 99 central committee members in a second phase of the leadership selection process.

The RSP’s maiden general convention has drawn 3,849 representatives from across the country. Around 4,000 representatives are eligible to vote in the elections for central committee positions.

Voting for the remaining leadership posts began at 8:00 am on Wednesday. The party is using electronic voting devices, while representatives residing abroad are casting their ballots through a mobile application. Election officials estimate the voting process could take around eight hours to complete.

Founded in 2022, the RSP is holding its first general convention at a time when it is seeking to strengthen its organisational structure and expand its presence nationwide.

People’s News Monitoring Service

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