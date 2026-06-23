Government issues postage stamp in honor of first librarian late Shanti Mishra

Kathmandu, June 23: The Department of Postal Services has issued a postage stamp in honor of Shanti Mishra, the founder of Nepal’s first modern library.

At a program held today, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communication, Laxmi Kumari Basnet, affixed the official first-day mark to the commemorative stamp cover.

The stamp has been released in recognition of the late Shanti Mishra’s significant contribution to the development of Nepal’s first modern library in the Tribhuvan University, established in 1962 (B.S. 2019).

Speaking at the event, Secretary Basnet said that Shanti Mishra’s dedication and hard work were instrumental in transforming the Tribhuvan University Central Library, established in 1959 (B.S. 2016), into a modern institution. She praised the Department of Postal Services for honoring women’s contributions through the issuance of the stamp.

Shanti Mishra’s husband, Narayan Mishra, shared memories of his late wife’s commitment to the development of libraries. Speaking about her work at Tribhuvan University, he said, “Shanti dreamed of building a large and comprehensive library. That is why she left teaching and chose library work instead.”

Chairman of the Tribhuvan University Central Library, Sagar Raj Subedi, stated that the foundation of the present central library was laid through Shanti Mishra’s contributions. He informed the audience that the library currently houses more than 4,000 books and that efforts are underway to convert them into an e-library.

Director General of the Department of Postal Services, Man Maya Bhattarai Pangeni, said that a postage stamp is not merely a piece of paper but a medium for preserving historical records. She noted that the stamp honors Shanti Mishra’s contributions and enhances both the nation’s pride and the prestige of modern library development in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.