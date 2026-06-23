Ashok Rai applies for new party registration

Kathmandu, June 23: Ashok Kumar Rai has applied to the Election Commission to register a new political party. A group led by Rai applied on Monday seeking registration of a party named Samajwadi Party.

The party’s leadership team includes Ashok Rai as chairperson, while Sushila Shrestha, Radhadevi Timilsina and Dan Bahadur Bishwakarma have been proposed as vice chairpersons.

Similarly, Sharan Kumar Rai has been named deputy general secretary, while Hemantaraj Mandabya, Manikar Karki and Bhim Bahadur Tamang have been proposed as secretaries.

Rai submitted the application along with the names of 28 central committee members, including eight office bearers.

Earlier, Rai’s faction had split from the Janata Samajbadi Party, Nepal led by Upendra Yadav and formed the Janata Samajbadi Party. However, Yadav challenged the split in the Supreme Court, arguing that it was illegal.

Following the court’s verdict, the Supreme Court declined to recognize the party led by Rai as a legally valid political organization, leaving his faction without official party status.

In response, Rai’s group moved to register a new party with the Election Commission.

Speaking briefly after filing the application, Rai said, “We remain politically committed and organizationally united. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, our party faced a legal status issue, so we immediately initiated the process of registering a new party.”

According to party secretary Manikar Karki, the newly proposed Samajwadi Party will pursue a political vision based on a model of socialism suited to Nepal’s context. He said the party will prioritize inclusive democracy, federalism with social justice, prosperity and good governance.

Karki added that once the party receives formal recognition from the Election Commission, it will launch a nationwide campaign to strengthen its organization and expand its presence across the country. People’s News Monitoring Service

People’s News Monitoring Service