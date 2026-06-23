NC’s dissident faction intended to open new party

Kathmandu, June 23: The dissident faction of the Nepali Congress has stated that no initiative has been taken over the past two weeks to resolve the internal dispute within the party. The dissident leaders are now thinking about launching a new party as they were unable to get space in the party led by Gagan Thapa.

No further dialogue has taken place since the meeting between Vice Presidents Bishwo Prakash Sharma and Purna Bahadur Khadka two weeks back.

Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat has accused the establishment faction of showing little interest in maintaining party unity.

Meanwhile, the establishment faction argues that an environment for resolution has not been created because active party memberships have not been updated.

The main points of contention are the renewal of active memberships and representation in various party committees.

The dissident faction has been demanding inclusive representation in committees related to the party’s general convention.

Party President Gagan Thapa has expressed his commitment to ensuring that the 15th General Convention is conducted fairly and has said he is willing to include even individuals nominated by the opposing faction in the Election Committee and the Membership Verification Committee.

However, he maintains that the updating of active memberships must be mandatory.

As no agreement has been reached on this issue, the process of resolving the dispute within the Nepali Congress has currently come to a standstill.

People’s News Monitoring Service.