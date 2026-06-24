UML announces nationwide protests over Paudel’s arrest

Kathmandu, June 24: The CPN-UML has announced nationwide protests against the arrest of its Vice Chair Bishnu Prasad Paudel, calling the move politically motivated and an attempt to target the opposition.

A meeting of the party’s Central Secretariat at its Chyasal headquarters on Tuesday decided to challenge the arrest through legal and political means. UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel said the party views the arrest as a serious blow to democratic norms, the rule of law and civil liberties.

The party claimed Paudel was detained under money laundering allegations without sufficient evidence and accused the government of misusing state institutions to weaken political opponents. UML leaders argued that the case has raised concerns about the independence and credibility of investigative agencies.

The party also criticized the Special Court’s decision to remand Paudel to seven days of judicial custody for further investigation. According to UML, the order appeared influenced by political considerations rather than judicial impartiality.

Demanding Paudel’s immediate and unconditional release, the party maintained that the arrest was unlawful and said it would pursue all available legal remedies.

UML further accused the government of increasingly using state mechanisms to pressure opposition forces, warning that such actions undermine constitutional values, democratic practice and citizens’ rights.

As part of its response, the party will launch nationwide protest programs and public campaigns. It has called on party committees, sister organizations, leaders, cadres and supporters across the country to join the movement.

The UML said the issue extends beyond the arrest of a single leader and represents a broader challenge to democratic rights and political competition. The party signaled that it is preparing a stronger nationwide response in the coming days.