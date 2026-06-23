RSP Convention closed session starts today

Kathmandu, June 23: The closed session of the Rastriya Swatantra Party’s (RSP) first general convention is scheduled to commence on Tuesday after being postponed for a day due to delays in verifying delegates and issuing identity cards.

Party leaders said the distribution of identity cards began early Tuesday morning, paving the way for the start of the convention’s key deliberative session. The gathering had originally been slated to begin on Monday morning, but organisers deferred it after failing to complete verification of provincial delegate lists and card printing within the planned timeframe.

RSP spokesperson Manish Jha said the postponement was intended to ensure an orderly process and prevent disputes over delegate participation. According to him, identity cards were printed overnight, and distribution resumed through province-based coordination mechanisms. Separate arrangements have been made for representatives from all seven provinces, coordination committees and the party’s international chapters.

Once all delegates receive their credentials, the party will formally launch the closed-door proceedings at the Exhibition Centre.

The session is expected to begin with the presentation of a report from the Disciplinary Commission by its coordinator Ramakanta Rimal. Delegates will discuss the report before moving on to other key agenda items.

Treasurer Lima Adhikari is scheduled to present the party’s financial report, while General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti will table an organizational report reviewing the party’s activities and structure. Delegates will also deliberate on proposed amendments and provisions of the party statute under the leadership of the joint general secretary.

Following endorsement of the statute, party president Rabi Lamichhane will present his political report for discussion and approval by representatives.

The convention is also expected to witness an important organizational transition. Lamichhane may announce an interim management committee before the organizing committee formally hands over responsibilities to the party’s Central Election Commission.

After assuming charge, the Election Commission will unveil the schedule and procedures for the party’s internal elections, marking the next phase of the convention.

The convention’s inaugural session was held on Sunday at Guesthouse Chaur, while all closed-door deliberations and decision-making processes are taking place at the Exhibition Centre.

