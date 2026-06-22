Three former RPP chiefs: We won’t quit, we won’t stay silent

Kathmandu, June 22: Senior leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Pashupati Shamsher Rana, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani, and Kamal Thapa have said they boycotted the party’s Central Committee meeting after repeated efforts to correct long-standing irregularities within the party failed to produce the desired results.

The three leaders stated that their absence from the RPP Central Working Committee meeting held in Kathmandu on June 19 and 20 was not an expression of dissatisfaction with the party itself but a “symbolic protest.” They disclosed this through a joint statement issued on Monday.

Sending a clear message that they have no intention of leaving the party, the leaders wrote: “Our commitment to the RPP and its ideology, principles, and objectives remains firm and unwavering.”

They also urged the party leadership not to carry out biased or retaliatory actions in the name of discipline and demanded an end to the practice of allowing individuals who are not members of the Central Working Committee to participate in its meetings.

Proposal for a steering committee led by party chair

The leaders emphasised the need to hold an independent, fair, and credible general convention at the earliest opportunity in order to end growing distrust and frustration within the party.

Referring to concerns that the convention might not be held on time or conducted fairly, they noted that some leaders and cadres had already left the party, while dissatisfaction among others was increasing. To address the situation, they proposed the formation of a high-level steering committee under the leadership of the party chair, with former chairpersons also serving as members.

“Some colleagues have already left the party due to fears that the convention may not be held on time or conducted fairly, while disappointment is growing among many others,” the joint statement said. “To resolve this situation, we suggest forming a hig- level Steering Committee, comprising former chairpersons and chaired by the party president.”

The three leaders expressed dissatisfaction that, instead of embracing such suggestions, some within the party had resorted to making allegations and personal attacks against former chairpersons.

However, they welcomed the party’s decision to hold its central general convention beginning on December 12, 2026. They stressed that previously proposed measures should be implemented to ensure the convention is clean, fair, and credible.

We won’t sit back as silent spectators

The statement further said that the leaders could not remain silent while the party was weakening and frustration among party workers was growing. They also rejected allegations that they were motivated by personal interests, ambitions for positions, or factional politics.

“At a time when the party is becoming weaker and disappointment among cadres is increasing, we cannot remain silent spectators or walk away,” the statement said. “We have no personal interests, desire for positions, or prejudices, nor are we involved in factional politics.”

The leaders added: “Our only concern is that we should not have to witness the weakening or collapse of the party during our lifetime.”

They also called on leaders and cadres who had left the party to return and urged those who remain uncertain to actively engage in preparations for the upcoming convention.

According to the three leaders, the convention should present a clear roadmap for good governance, political stability, national unity, and economic prosperity based on the ideological foundation of “democracy with a Hindu state and constitutional monarchy.”

The statement concluded that internal reform, democratic practices, and united leadership are essential if the RPP is to regain public trust and re-establish itself as a central force in national politics.

People’s News Monitoring Service