RSP’s first general convention begins in Chitwan today

Chitwan, June 21: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) begins its first general convention in Chitwan today, marking a major milestone for the party as it seeks to strengthen its organisation, revise its statute and chart its future political course.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, party spokesperson Manish Jha said preparations for the convention have been completed. The event, taking place at Bharatpur’s Guest House Ground, is scheduled to be inaugurated by party president Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balen Shah.

Jha said delegates have already been selected from district, provincial and overseas committees, while arrangements for accommodation, transportation, security and volunteer mobilisation are in place. The party formed 18 sub-committees to manage the event and has finalised political, organisational, financial and statute-related reports for discussion.

Ahead of the convention, the party’s Central Committee endorsed a series of statute amendments, including a proposal to expand the 121-member Central Committee to 151 members. Provincial chairpersons will become ex officio members under the new structure.

The proposed changes also seek to increase women’s representation in leadership positions. At least one woman will be required in key offices, including vice president, joint general secretary, joint spokesperson and deputy treasurer, a provision absent in the current statute.

Another major proposal would allow the party president to nominate 51 Central Committee members based on inclusion, while the remaining 99 members would be elected through open competition. Each province must be represented by five Central Committee members, including at least one woman.

Party leaders say the convention will focus on organisational expansion, leadership selection and long-term political strategy. Jha said the party plans to extend its structure to the neighbourhood level but will not form sister organisations.

A total of 3,918 delegates are expected to attend, including 300 nominated representatives. The party says it has reached 500,000 members nationwide.

According to Secretariat member Hari Dhakal, conventions have already been completed in 610 local units, 4,063 wards and 64 districts across six provinces, with delegates selected from those areas. Representatives from Madhesh Province and 13 districts where elections remain pending will participate through ad hoc committees.

People’s News Monitoring Service