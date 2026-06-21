RSP national convention kicks off in Chitwan

Kathmandu, June 21: The first National Convention of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has commenced in Chitwan.

The convention was formally inaugurated at a special ceremony held at the Guest House grounds in Bharatpur, Chitwan, with party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balen Shah ringing bell to mark the opening of the event.

Leaders from various political parties attended the inaugural session, including Gagan Kumar Thapa, president of the Nepali Congress; Pradeep Gyawali, a leader of the CPN-UML; Barshaman Pun of the CPN (Maoist Centre); former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai; and Rajendra Lingden, chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), among others.

According to the RSP, the closed-door session of the convention will discuss and present reports on the party’s political, economic, and organizational policies, as well as proposed amendments to its statute.

A total of 4,211 delegates are participating in the convention. The RSP selected delegates from all seven provinces, overseas chapters, integration quotas, and nominated categories.

As part of its first National Convention, the RSP has already published the election schedule for the selection of its new central leadership.

People’s News Monitoring Service.